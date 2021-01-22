Orbs 1-Day Volume Hits $2.11 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Orbs has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $34.06 million and $2.11 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.