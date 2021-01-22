Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.