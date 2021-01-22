Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $60.16. 284,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

