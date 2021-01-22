Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,211 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

