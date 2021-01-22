OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of OptiNose worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

