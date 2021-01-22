Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 127 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.64. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

