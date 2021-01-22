Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.70. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

