Optimum Investment Advisors Has $489,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,434. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

