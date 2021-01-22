Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 255,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

