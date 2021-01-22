Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.09. 43,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,023,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $695.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

