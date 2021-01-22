Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 1,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

