Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 4,942 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. 4,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,541. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

