Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

