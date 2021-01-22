Oppenheimer Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $158.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

