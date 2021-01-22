Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $5.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

GS stock opened at $289.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

