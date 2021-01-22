Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $579.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.