Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $45.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,229,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

