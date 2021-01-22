Opacity Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00073965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

