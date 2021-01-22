OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Up 5.9%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.26. 452,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 504,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

