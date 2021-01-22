OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $61.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.