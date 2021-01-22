One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of One Liberty Properties worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.