ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of OGS opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

