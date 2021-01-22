Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.