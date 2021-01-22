OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

