OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

