OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,137 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 17.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 75.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dover by 31.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

