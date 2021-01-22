OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,366 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

NYSE APTV opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

