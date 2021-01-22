OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 116 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $52,591,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

NYSE HLT opened at $108.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

