OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

