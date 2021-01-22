OLD National Bancorp IN Has $974,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.