OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

