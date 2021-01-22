OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $272.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.