Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

