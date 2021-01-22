nYFI (N0031) Reaches Market Capitalization of $484,558.43

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $484,558.43 and $105,802.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00282778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069821 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

