Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.13

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.42. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 83,933 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

