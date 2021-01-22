NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Sells C$240,000.00 in Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Alexander John Davidson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,280.

Shares of CVE NUG opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.56 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

