Nucleus Vision Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $63,107.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

