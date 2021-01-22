Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,725,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

