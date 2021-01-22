NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NOW by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 157.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

