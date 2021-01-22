Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVZMY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.