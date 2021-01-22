Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $845.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.54 and its 200-day moving average is $473.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

