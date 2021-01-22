Northland Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

