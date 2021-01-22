Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NTRS opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.26.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

