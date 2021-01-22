North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$1,421,462.90 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,421,462.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,462.90.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$12.92 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$376.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.47.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

