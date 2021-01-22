Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 40%

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 489,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 91,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

