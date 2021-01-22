Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

