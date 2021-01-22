Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

