Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDXF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NRDXF opened at $31.79 on Friday. Nordex has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $31.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

