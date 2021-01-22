Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to Sell

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

