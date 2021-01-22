Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to Sell

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.