Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

